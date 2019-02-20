Home

EDNA MAE McCOSBY

EDNA MAE McCOSBY Obituary
McCOSBY EDNA MAE

Age 96, of Zelienople, on Monday, February 18, 2019. Wife of the late Linus McCosby; loving mother of Kenneth (Frances), Irene Weir (Paul), and Anita Cyphert (Ken); also survived by seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and seven great - great - grandchildren. Friends and family received on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Blessing service Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
