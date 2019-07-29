Home

EDNA MAE (HOPKINS) STOLZE

of Bethel Park, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, age 88, beloved mother of Leslie Colwell (Bob), Robert Stolze, Jr. (Terri), Danette Crichfield and the late Daniel Stolze, sister of Dorothea Hadsell, also nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four nieces. A Memorial Service will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in First Bethel United Methodist Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements entrusted to DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
