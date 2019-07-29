|
STOLZE EDNA MAE (HOPKINS)
of Bethel Park, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, age 88, beloved mother of Leslie Colwell (Bob), Robert Stolze, Jr. (Terri), Danette Crichfield and the late Daniel Stolze, sister of Dorothea Hadsell, also nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four nieces. A Memorial Service will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in First Bethel United Methodist Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements entrusted to DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Library. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019