TREECE EDNA MAE
Age 92, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Monroeville, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Devoted mother of Keith (Gigi) Treece, and Lynn (Mario) Gervasi; loving grandmother of Cher McCaffrey; sister of Robert (Barbara) Dunkelman, the late Hazel Dunkelman and "Aunt" Ruth Morrow; also survived by a niece, Melissa Udewku and her daughter, Lily. Edna retired from Westinghouse Air Brake Company and was a member of Monroeville United Methodist Church. Family is planning a private Memorial Service in 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. Arrangements by LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019