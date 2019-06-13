|
|
WISE EDNA "SUE"
Age 84, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James R. Wise; loving mother of Cindy (Tom) Rukavina, Tammy (Michael) Beatty and the late Thomas Baird; beloved daughter of the late Fredrick and Edna (Mansfield) Jackson; loving sister of the late Fredrick "Red" Jackson and Charles "Chub" Jackson; cherished grandmother of Thomas Rukavina (Kim), Kristina Rukavina (Ivan), Stephenie Weichler (Matt) and Travis Weichler; loving great-grandmother of Ella, Carter and Mylee Rukavina; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, 12 noon. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019