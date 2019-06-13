Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
EDNA "SUE" WISE

EDNA "SUE" WISE Obituary
WISE EDNA "SUE"

Age 84, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James R. Wise; loving mother of Cindy (Tom) Rukavina, Tammy (Michael) Beatty and the late Thomas Baird; beloved daughter of the late Fredrick and Edna (Mansfield) Jackson; loving sister of the late Fredrick "Red" Jackson and Charles "Chub" Jackson; cherished grandmother of Thomas Rukavina (Kim), Kristina Rukavina (Ivan), Stephenie Weichler (Matt) and Travis Weichler; loving great-grandmother of Ella, Carter and Mylee Rukavina; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-8 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, 12 noon. Burial to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
