BENTON EDWARD A.
Age 86, Allegheny Twp., passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Mature Living, West Leechburg. Born December 3, 1932 in Pittsburgh, to the late Andrew E. and Anna (Kowala) Benton. Edward lived the past 34 years in Allegheny Twp. He was the Owner Operator of Mar Ken-nel pet boarding in Allegheny Twp. Was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Tarentum, and the Collie Club of Western PA. He was a High School graduate of Pittsburgh City School system, avid photographer and Collie breeder. Edward enjoyed outdoor grilling, gardening, a Pittsburgh sports fan, and had a tryout with the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. Survivors include his sons, Andrew E. (Bridget A.) Benton, Brackenridge; Eric A. (Christie A.) Benton, Leechburg; grandchildren, Drew F. Benton and fiancé, Alisia Rueda, Mt. Arlington, NJ and Michaela E. Benton and Joseph Gasbarro, South Bound Brook, NJ; his siblings, John (Danielle) Benton, Wheaton, IL and Peggy (Anthony) Palmieri, Pittsburgh. Preceded in death by his wife, Audrey (Esler) Benton in 2011; infant son, William Benton; and a brother, Robert Benton. Visitation, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526 where a Panachida will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, with Rev. Christiaan W. Kappes his pastor, officiating. Burial will be private. Family suggests contributions to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley. Visit dusterfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019