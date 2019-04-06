|
DREXLER EDWARD A.
Age 62, of Pittsburgh, and formerly of Collier Township passed away February 14, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward J. and Mary "Kitty" Drexler; brother of Carol Stanley (Rick), Cynthia Gmitter (the late Ron), Elaine Lisk, and the late Kathryn; uncle of Wesley Vosburg, Andy and Zach Gmitter. Ed was giving and kind to others. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening and thoughtful conversation with those important to him. Ed found comfort in knowing that he was loved, and also through his Christian faith. Memorial service was private. Arrangements were handled by the THOMAS M. SMITH CREMATORY, Blawnox, PA 15238.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019