Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD DREXLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD A. DREXLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EDWARD A. DREXLER Obituary
DREXLER EDWARD A.

Age 62, of Pittsburgh, and formerly of Collier Township passed away February 14, 2019. Beloved son of the late Edward J. and Mary "Kitty" Drexler; brother of Carol Stanley (Rick), Cynthia Gmitter (the late Ron), Elaine Lisk, and the late Kathryn; uncle of Wesley Vosburg, Andy and Zach Gmitter. Ed was giving and kind to others. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening and thoughtful conversation with those important to him. Ed found comfort in knowing that he was loved, and also through his Christian faith. Memorial service was private. Arrangements were handled by the THOMAS M. SMITH CREMATORY, Blawnox, PA 15238.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.