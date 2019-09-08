Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD GIONTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD A. "SABU" GIONTA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD A. "SABU" GIONTA Obituary
GIONTA EDWARD A. "SABU"

Passed away peacefully at age 90, of East Liberty, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Caroline (Pendzich) Gionta; loving father of Deborah (Greg) Mulherin and Robert (Patricia) Gionta; cherished grandfather of Gio, Jennifer, Michelle and Matthew; son of the late Alexandro and Mary Stella (Balsamico) Gionta; brother of Nilda (Paul) Mercurio, Henry (the late Yolanda) Gionta and the late Andrew (surviving wife Theresa) and the late Marlene (Nino) Ionadi; best friend of Pete Ciancione; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Sabu was loving, caring, compassionate and was loved by all who met him. God made one Sabu and He put the mold away. Private services were held on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now