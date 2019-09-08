|
GIONTA EDWARD A. "SABU"
Passed away peacefully at age 90, of East Liberty, on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Caroline (Pendzich) Gionta; loving father of Deborah (Greg) Mulherin and Robert (Patricia) Gionta; cherished grandfather of Gio, Jennifer, Michelle and Matthew; son of the late Alexandro and Mary Stella (Balsamico) Gionta; brother of Nilda (Paul) Mercurio, Henry (the late Yolanda) Gionta and the late Andrew (surviving wife Theresa) and the late Marlene (Nino) Ionadi; best friend of Pete Ciancione; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Sabu was loving, caring, compassionate and was loved by all who met him. God made one Sabu and He put the mold away. Private services were held on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019