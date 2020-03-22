|
|
GRUPP EDWARD A.
Age 98, of Mt. Lebanon. Beloved husband of the late Anita (Perlmutter) Grupp for 63 years, passed away on March 20, 2020. Ed was the son of Louis and Ceil Grupp; and brother of the late Muriel Samuels. He leaves behind his daughters, Marcy (of Pittsburgh), Lori (of Wilmette, IL); and his son, Jerold (Francine) (of Philadelphia). He also leaves two grandsons, Nathaniel and Jacob Grupp (and girlfriend Rachel Cichowicz); and his nephew, Steven Adell (of New Jersey). A child of the Depression, born in 1921 into a family of musicians, Ed always carried a little piece of his Brooklyn origins in his heart and in his voice. Ed was a proud graduate of James Madison High School. As part of the "Greatest Generation" he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in WWII. After being Honorably Discharged as a Sergeant, Ed earned his law degree from St. John's University in Brooklyn. Ed joined the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in Cleveland where he met his bride, Anita. Ed and Anita and their three children moved to Mt. Lebanon in 1958 where they built and settled into the home where he would live for more than 60 years. Ed retired as the Regional Attorney for the NLRB in 1986. Ed and Anita were passionate travelers, seeing most of the major cities of the world. Together they visited every continent (but Antarctica). They also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Aruba where Ed excelled at the craps table. In recent years, you could frequently find him shooting dice at the Rivers Casino. And winning. Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Anita and Ed were a wonderfully matched couple who not only dearly loved each other, but were the best of friends, sharing a love of learning, reading, meeting people and good conversation. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Ed's neighbors, the O'Connors and the Daniels. These wonderful friends, partnering with Ed's daughter Marcy, provided care and attention which allowed Ed to live in his home with dignity and independence until only his final few weeks. Due to the Covid-19 emergency, services will be conducted privately. The family will plan a memorial service to be held at a future date. Donations, in Ed's memory, can be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020