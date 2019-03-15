MOLNAR EDWARD A.

Passed away on March 11, 2019, at the age of 95, surrounded by his family listening to the music he loved. Son of the late Andrew and Magdalene; beloved husband of the late Florence (Hook) Molnar, and the late Olga DeSalvo; father of Edward (Janet), Robert (JoAnn) and the late James Molnar; brother of the late Margaret Miller and Emma Kepes; grandfather of Pamela Molnar. Edward proudly served as a Marine in WWII where he participated in action against the enemy at Bougainville from November 1, 1943 to November 26, 1943 as well as in Guam from July 21, 1944 to August 10, 1944. After serving in the Marines, Edward attended the Pittsburgh Music Institute and was quick to share his love of music with all those around him, especially his family. When he wasn't playing his trumpet, Edward was making family and friends laugh with his jokes. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, 10 AM at St. Therese Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southwest PA Veterans Center, 7060 Highland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. www.swgfuneralhome.com

