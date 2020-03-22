EDWARD A. PUSKAR (1947 - 2020)
Obituary
On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Edward, of Rankin, passed away. He was 72 years old. Edward was born on November 29, 1947. Son of the late Mary and John Puskar. Brother of the late Barbara Farren and Joseph Puskar. He is survived by his sister, Donna Puskar; his daughter, April Donovan; and his son, Jonathan Puskar. Grandfather of Hunter Donovan, Heather Puskar and James Puskar. Edward proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. No Visitation, Service Private. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412) 823-4054.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
