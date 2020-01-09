|
SCHAUER EDWARD A.
Edward A. Schauer, age 70, of North Hills, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved husband for 44 years of Kathleen (Reardon) Schauer; father of Marnie (Daniel) O'Connor and the late Edward J. Schauer; father-in-law of Marilyn Schauer; grandfather of Patrick, Jack, Dixie, and Waylon. Everyone is welcome for a family gathering on Saturday, January 11 from 1-3 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC, (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held following the family gathering at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sgt. Joseph D. Caskey American Legion Post 80: 172 6th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020