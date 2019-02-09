VALENCIK EDWARD A. "MR. V"

Died February 7, 2019. He is the son of the late John and Rose (Simko) Valencik. He is the beloved husband of Dorothy (Terek) Valencik; children, Elaine (Samuel) DeMarco, Ron (Claudia) Valencik, Janine (Angelo Norelli) Valencik and Linda (Bob) Dzialowski; grandchildren, Emily (Dave) Kelly, Elise DeMarco, Julia (David) Callahan, Luke Urbanski, Zachery Urbanski, Lauren Dzialowski, Megan Dzialowski, Erin Dzialowski and John Dzialowski; great-grandchildren, Ailee Callahan, Dorothy Callahan, Hawthorne Kelly and Asher Kelly. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Lynch. Ed was a well known and much loved retired gym teacher at South Allegheny School, where he also taught health, biology and science. He was a member of Queen of the Rosary Parish; CMO; Glassport Duck Pin League and Glassport Senior Citizens. He was a proud graduate of the University of Pittsburgh; played semi pro baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals; was an avid golfer and a huge Steeler fan. Friends received WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport, Sunday, 2 to 6. A funeral blessing will be held Monday, 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Entombment following New St. Joseph Cemetery.