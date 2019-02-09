Home

Wojciechowski Funeral Home
640 Vermont Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
412-672-6388
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wojciechowski Funeral Home
640 Vermont Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Wojciechowski Funeral Home
640 Vermont Ave
Glassport, PA 15045
EDWARD A. "V" VALENCIK

EDWARD A. "V" VALENCIK Obituary
VALENCIK EDWARD A. "MR. V"

Died February 7, 2019.  He is the son of the late John and Rose (Simko) Valencik. He is the beloved husband of Dorothy (Terek) Valencik; children, Elaine (Samuel) DeMarco, Ron (Claudia) Valencik, Janine (Angelo Norelli) Valencik and Linda (Bob) Dzialowski; grandchildren, Emily (Dave) Kelly, Elise DeMarco, Julia (David) Callahan, Luke Urbanski, Zachery Urbanski, Lauren Dzialowski, Megan Dzialowski, Erin Dzialowski and John Dzialowski; great-grandchildren, Ailee Callahan, Dorothy Callahan, Hawthorne Kelly and Asher Kelly.  He was preceded in death by his brother, John Lynch.  Ed was a well known and much loved retired gym teacher at South Allegheny School, where he also taught health, biology and science.  He was a member of Queen of the Rosary Parish; CMO; Glassport Duck Pin League and Glassport Senior Citizens.  He was a proud graduate of the University of Pittsburgh; played semi pro baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals; was an avid golfer and a huge Steeler fan. Friends received WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport, Sunday, 2 to 6.  A funeral blessing will be held Monday, 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home.  Entombment following New St. Joseph Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
