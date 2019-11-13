|
UMINSKI EDWARD ANTHONY
Edward Anthony Uminski, age 89, of Marshall Twp., passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Born October 25, 1930 in Sharpsburg, he was the son of the late Boleslau Uminski and Mary Pachucka Uminski. Ed attended grade school at St. John's Catholic School in Sharpsburg and graduated from North Catholic High School. He attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ed worked for Babcock and Wilcox in Beaver Falls for 17 years. He faithfully attended St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Twp. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed golfing, gardening and soaking up the sunshine. He also enjoyed puzzles. Ed will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Anna Marie Naccarato Uminski, whom he married on June 11, 1955; his daughter, Sandra Volpe (Dr. Alan Sved) of Wexford; his son, Martin (Maria) Uminski, of Plainfield, IL; his grandchildren, Marissa, Dana, Gavin, Hannah, Zachary, Jarrett and Kyle; his great-granddaughter, Wren; and his son-in-law, Dr. Robert Pfoff. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Dr. Cynthia Pfoff. Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Ed will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness in Ed's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019