Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD UMINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD ANTHONY UMINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD ANTHONY UMINSKI Obituary
UMINSKI EDWARD ANTHONY

Edward Anthony Uminski, age 89, of Marshall Twp., passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Born October 25, 1930 in Sharpsburg, he was the son of the late Boleslau Uminski and Mary Pachucka Uminski. Ed attended grade school at St. John's Catholic School in Sharpsburg and graduated from North Catholic High School. He attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ed worked for Babcock and Wilcox in Beaver Falls for 17 years. He faithfully attended St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Twp. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed golfing, gardening and soaking up the sunshine. He also enjoyed puzzles. Ed will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Anna Marie Naccarato Uminski, whom he married on June 11, 1955; his daughter, Sandra Volpe (Dr. Alan Sved) of Wexford; his son, Martin (Maria) Uminski, of Plainfield, IL; his grandchildren, Marissa, Dana, Gavin, Hannah, Zachary, Jarrett and Kyle; his great-granddaughter, Wren; and his son-in-law, Dr. Robert Pfoff. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Dr. Cynthia Pfoff. Friends and family will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Ed will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness in Ed's honor. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -