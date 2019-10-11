Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church of Green Tree
Age 71, of Green Tree, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. High school sweetheart and beloved husband for 47 years of Linda R. (Deller); devoted father of Aaron V., his wife, Kelly and Martin S. Lauth; loving grandfather of Nora and Penny; preceded in death by his parents, Bernard E. and Dorothy C. Lauth; brother of Joan M. Lauth, Donna (Jim) Myers and Wayne (Dorothy) Lauth; brother-in-law of Donna and Joe Cuda and Kathy and Joe Fyke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ed was a graduate of Holy Innocents High School where he met Linda. Then went on to graduate from Edinboro University; serve in the U S Army during the Vietnam Era; and marry the love of his life. Ed was formerly with the State of Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole before retiring after 32 years as a Deputy District Director. In retirement, he and his brother Wayne enjoyed doing handiwork and odd jobs. Ed loved boating and beach vacations at Hilton Head but his true passion was his family. Friends will gather at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 until 5:00. Everyone will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Margaret of Scotland Church of Green Tree on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donation be made to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania - Allegheny County, 404 1st Street, Heidelberg, PA 15106. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
