|
|
SAWHILL EDWARD B.
Age 80, of Moon Township went home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. Ed worked as a mechanic with US Air for 20 years. He is survived by his beloved wife Donna Bell Sawhill; children Michael Dalverny (Marilyn), Heather Vieira (Jadir); sisters Sally Hillberry (Bob), Karen Sawhill (Lisa Lombardo) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son Bruce Edward Sawhill. Visitation will be Friday January 3, 2020 from 2 – 8 p.m. at COPELAND'S SEWICKLEY, 702 Beaver St. Service will be Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sewickley United Methodist Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to Sewickley United Methodist Church, 337 Broad St, Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019