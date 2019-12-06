|
HOERNER EDWARD C.
Age 71, of Butler, formerly Lawrenceville, on December 4, 2019. Born on June 21, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Edward and Eileen Hilgrove Hoerner. Beloved husband for 51 years of Mary Pat McClaren Hoerner; loving father of Dennis (Mary) Hoerner, Kelly (William) Huggins, Kevin (Amy) Hoerner, and the late Francis Hoerner; brother of Carol (James) Callwood, Anne (Keith) Montgomery, Paul Hoerner, Lawrence (Carolyn) Hoerner, and the late Thomas Hoerner; proud grandfather of Joshua, Benjamin, Maura, Abagail, MacKenzie, Sarah, Thomas, Giovanna, and Alexander. Friends received Saturday 4-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Glade Mills. Interment with military honors will be held in Holy Savior Cemetery, Gibsonia. A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Ed was a Registered Nurse for St. Francis Hospital, VA Healthcare System, and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. He was an avid golfer and loved to sing, being a longtime member of the church choir. In lieu of flowers, donations to VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, University Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15240. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019