EDWARD LEAHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD C. LEAHY

EDWARD C. LEAHY Obituary
LEAHY EDWARD C.

Age 77, of Overbrook, passed peacefully on June 1, 2019. Loving husband of Mary C. (Mullen); beloved son of John R., Sr. and Violet (Tacey); cherished father of Marie Petro (Edward) and the late Edward J.; dear brother of John R., Jr. (Helen), Theresa Rembold and the late Elizabeth Armbruster and Ray; adoring grandfather of Elizabeth and Michele; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Saturday from 1 p.m. until the 5 p.m. Blessing Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
