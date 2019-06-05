|
|
LEAHY EDWARD C.
Age 77, of Overbrook, passed peacefully on June 1, 2019. Loving husband of Mary C. (Mullen); beloved son of John R., Sr. and Violet (Tacey); cherished father of Marie Petro (Edward) and the late Edward J.; dear brother of John R., Jr. (Helen), Theresa Rembold and the late Elizabeth Armbruster and Ray; adoring grandfather of Elizabeth and Michele; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Saturday from 1 p.m. until the 5 p.m. Blessing Service at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019