PALLOTTA EDWARD C.

Age 86, of Valencia, PA (formerly Ross Township) passed peacefully on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Born Dec. 20, 1932, son of the late Salvatore and Carmella Pallotta. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (Mader) Pallotta; loving father of Leslie Ann Pallotta, and Dr. Edward M. (Beth) Pallotta; proud grandfather of Lucca and Gianna; brother of Mildred M. Figurski of Erie, PA. Also loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Born in Erie, PA, Ed graduated from Gannon University and attended Dickinson Law School. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he was employed for 48 years with the federal government as an IRS Special Agent (Criminal Investigation Division), OPM, and the FBI. A lover of all sports, he especially enjoyed baseball. Family and friends will be received Monday from 4-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Kilian Parish, Cranberry Twp., officiated by Rev. Charles Bober. Entombment will follow in North Side Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to Light of Life Rescue Mission (Pittsburgh, PA) or St. Paul's Free Clinic (Erie, PA).