Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD C. SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD C. SMITH Obituary
SMITH EDWARD C.

Age 87, of Shaler Twp., passed peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Deanna Smith; loving father of Susan (Dave) Anderson, Linda (Bob) Dobson, Cynthia (the late Tom) Simone, Terri (Walt) Kurpiewski, Gregory Broskey Jr., and the late Denise (surviving Daniel) Mellinger; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services and interment will be held privately by the family. Donations may be sent to the Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -