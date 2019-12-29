|
SMITH EDWARD C.
Age 87, of Shaler Twp., passed peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Deanna Smith; loving father of Susan (Dave) Anderson, Linda (Bob) Dobson, Cynthia (the late Tom) Simone, Terri (Walt) Kurpiewski, Gregory Broskey Jr., and the late Denise (surviving Daniel) Mellinger; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services and interment will be held privately by the family. Donations may be sent to the Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019