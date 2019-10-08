Home

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
EDWARD CUTTLER


1930 - 2019
EDWARD CUTTLER Obituary
CUTTLER EDWARD

Of Jamestown,  formerly of West Mifflin, on October 6, 2019, age 88. Born in Homestead on December 13, 1930 to the late Horace Cuttler and the late Mary (Lucas) Cuttler Bilec; beloved husband of the late Marcella J. Cuttler (Bickus); father of Donna (Norman) Rowley, Diane (Ron Simon, Sr.) Kirkwood, Daniel (Stacy Knobloch) Cuttler and the late David Cuttler;  also survived by four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends. Edward retired from U. S. Steel Homestead Works and was an avid fisherman.  May there be many lakes in Heaven to fish. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
