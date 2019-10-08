|
CUTTLER EDWARD
Of Jamestown, formerly of West Mifflin, on October 6, 2019, age 88. Born in Homestead on December 13, 1930 to the late Horace Cuttler and the late Mary (Lucas) Cuttler Bilec; beloved husband of the late Marcella J. Cuttler (Bickus); father of Donna (Norman) Rowley, Diane (Ron Simon, Sr.) Kirkwood, Daniel (Stacy Knobloch) Cuttler and the late David Cuttler; also survived by four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends. Edward retired from U. S. Steel Homestead Works and was an avid fisherman. May there be many lakes in Heaven to fish. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Wednesday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019