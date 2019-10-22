|
McCARRON EDWARD D.
On Monday, October 21, 2019, Edward, age 85, of North Versailles, passed away. Son of the late James and Alice (Walker) McCarron; beloved husband of 64 years to Mary "Shirley" (Cifone) McCarron; loving father of Edward McCarron of North Versailles and Kevin (Shari) McCarron of Bradenton, FL; grandfather of Edward McCarron, Sean McCarron, Alyssa (Michael) Fick, Caitlin (Tristen) Laiten, and Lauren (Nate) Loving; great-grandfather of Levi Fick, Lauren Fick, Ean Laiten, Asher Laiten, and Atol-I Laiten. Ed was preceded in death by his brothers James, Patrick, and Robert McCarron. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport 15035, (412) 823-4054. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 a.m. St Robert Bellarmine Church with Fr. Vincent Velas celebrating. Interment will follow with military honors at Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019