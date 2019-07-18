PORTER EDWARD DONALD "ED"

Age 68, of Gibsonia, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in his home. He was born October 24, 1950, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Donald Edward Porter and Patricia Kervin Porter. A graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Mr. Porter also graduated from three universities, University of Pittsburgh, University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, and Harvard University. From 1983-1986, he worked for the U.S. Treasury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He then worked as an economist for American Petroleum Institute, retiring after 25 years of service. Mr. Porter lived in Centreville, Virginia from 1986 to 2014, then moved back to Pennsylvania. On March 25, 1983, he married Mary Ethel Paine, who survives. Also surviving are three children, Elizabeth Jean Porter (John Johnson) of Tacoma Park, Maryland, Patricia Mary Porter (Joseph Kovacs) of Forest Hills, and Daniel Patrick Porter (Sara) of Inwood, West Virginia; a sister, Coleen Mehlmauer (Martin) of Houston; a brother, Gregory Porter of Washington; and a grandson, Dylan Edward Porter. Deceased is a sister, Carol Culp. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Immaculate Conception Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington. Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.