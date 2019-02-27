COSTELLO EDWARD E.

Age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Ed was born in 1926 in Glenshaw, PA, and now joins his loving wife, Mary Lou (Rihn) Costello, who passed away in 2007. Ed served in World War II, in the US Navy as a signalman aboard the USS Alamance, and was a proud member of VFW Post 709 in Sharpsburg. Ed worked at Petrie Industrial Equipment Company, in Zelienople, PA until his retirement in 1989. In every day of Ed's life, in every encounter, he shared a joyous smile, kindness and warm humor, having a love for family, friends, and strangers alike, always confident in the opportunity to make people happy. He enjoyed dancing, singing, sports of every kind, and celebrating life with family and friends. Ed is also predeceased in death by his father, John D. Costello, and his mother, Katherine (Penberthy) Costello, his three brothers, James, Richard, and Gerald, and their wives. He is survived by his two sons, Daniel (Cheryl), Kevin (Debbie); seven grandchildren, Casey, Taylor, Devon, Parker, Ryan, Sean, and Amanda; and two great-granddaughters, Molly and Dayton. Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m., in St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 2554 Wildwood Rd., Allison Park, PA. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:30 p.m., prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Bakerstown.

