JAMES, D.P.M., D.O., A.C.F.P. DR. EDWARD E.
Dr. Edward E. James, D.P.M., D.O., A.C.O.F.P. of Moon Township passed away Oct. 7, 2019 at the Norbert Personal Care Home. He was born in Elizabeth NJ to the late Willie Mae O'Neil and Henry Grady James Sr. Dr. James obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Morgan State University. He completed his Podiatric training at Temple University and his medical training at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a rotating internship at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital and in 1959 established E.E. James, D.O. & Associates to begin the start of what would be 52 continuous years of providing family practice services in Coraopolis. As a medical professional, Dr. James was board certified in family practice and a long-standing member of the American Osteopathic Medical Association, the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, the Allegheny County Medical Society, the American College of Osteopathic General Practitioners, National Medical Association, Gateway Medical Association and Chi Delta Mu fraternity, a national organization of African-American physicians, dentists and pharmacists where he served several years as its national president. Dr. James was the first African-American member of the medical staff at Sewickley Valley Hospital where he served as Chair of the Family Practice Department and on various committees at the hospital. He was also a member of Ohio Valley General Hospital Medical Staff and West Allegheny Hospital. In 1981, Dr. James saw the need to offer expanded and more accessible medical services to the community so he renovated the Church of the Nazarene and opened Coraopolis Health Center, one the Pittsburgh area's first multi-specialty urgent care centers providing comprehensive family health services 7 days a week 12 hours a day during the initial years. He served as Medical Director of the Center. To facilitate the growth of medical professionals, he was a member of faculty of the University of Pittsburgh Master Degree Nursing Program for Nurse Practitioners, Preceptor for Forbes Health System Family Practice Residency Program, and was honored as Business Edge Magazine Business Man in the community, Gateway Medical Society Physician of the Year and the recipient of Letters of commendation presented by the Borough of Coraopolis for three successful Community Health Fairs aimed at giving back to the community where he practiced and urban Pittsburgh in coordination with Central Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Joan B. Bolden James, Dr. Edward J. James, Robert (Natasha Lopez) James, Esq.; grandchildren, Wilder, Dean, Alexander, Sebastian, and Isabella; a brother William (Andrance) James, also predeceased by brothers, Robert E., Charles Henry Grady, and an infant brother, Richard James and sisters, Estelle and Mattie Bird Jacobs. Friends will be received Friday 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave. additional visitation will be Sat. at 9 a.m. at the Central Baptist Church, 2200 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh Pa 15219 until time of Service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Victor Grigsby Officiating, burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019