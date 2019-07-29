|
LOCKE EDWARD E.
Age 87, of Trafford, on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Locke; loving father of Cheryl A. Sullenberger (husband, Thomas); grandfather of Anthony Castelli, Brandon, Tyler and Lexi Sullenberger; two great-grandchildren; brother of Margaret Locke Andrews (the late Charles), James Locke (Jeanne), Thomas Locke (the late Helen, surviving wife, Pat), Norman Locke (Cindy) and the late Rita Locke Kain (the late James); brother-in-law of Mary Ann Shortley. He was a US Army Korean War Veteran, and retired from Westinghouse Airbrake. Ed enjoyed camping in Ohio, gardening, playing cards and enjoyed music and singing. Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 31st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment private. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019