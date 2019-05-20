MEREDITH, JR. EDWARD EUGENE

Age 63, of Upper St. Clair, PA, formerly of Warren, OH, and West Hartford, CT, passed away on May 16th, 2019. After exceeding by eight months his predicted life expectancy due to pancreatic cancer, Ed, Jr. ended his battle and passed away in his home. Ed continued to work and manage his family business into his final days. Ed was the beloved husband of Stacey Shallenberger Meredith; son of Jean (Fitch) and the late Edward Meredith, Sr.; loving father of Alexandra Biondi (Anthony), Edward Meredith, III (Jessie), LTC C.J. Scott, Lindsay Pavlick, Brian Pavlick (Jacolynne), and the late Daniel Scott; brother of Dr. Elaine Malec, Eric Meredith (Sara), Tencia Knight, and the late Evelyn Vincent; grandfather of Benjamin, Tessa, Carson, Brooklyn, Milan, Raiden, and Frankie; also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ed had a lifelong passion that spanned all his hobbies and his career in electronics. He was a mechanic for General Motors and demonstrated his value as a mechanic and manager for over 15 years. Ed transitioned to electronics in 1986, working for the Bell Telephone Company, which is now Verizon Communications, Inc. Verizon proudly rewarded him with the Verizon Excellence Award in 2004, the company's highest award for achievement. Ed retired from Verizon after 23 years, but missed the technical work and all the wonderful people he had worked with. He had reopened Meredith Electronics, L.L.C., with his father, then a relationship with Verizon was happily renewed with the formation of the Bell Tier III Division. He had an amazing ability to use his passion and goals to bond the people around him into an unstoppable team. Whether it was managing, teaching, or working with people, Ed was the glue that held us all together. At personal expense to himself, he always found the energy to do more. He never quit. He was compelled to make a difference and this was never more apparent than with his devotion to his wife and children. His biggest project was the restoration of the 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe that has been in the family for many generations, but he had his hands in many vehicles and hobbies over the years. He never stopped learning and adding to his knowledge of the things that interested him. His best stories are too numerous to recount, and yet too important not to mention. These stories are the the pieces of him that we all continue to carry with us and as long as we continue to tell them he will remain with us in our hearts. There is no one like Ed. A visitation will be held Thursday, from 5-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Rd. (RT 88), Library. A celebration of Ed's life will take place Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza, 164 Ft. Couch Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the s Project. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.