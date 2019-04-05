BELAJAC EDWARD F., Sr.

Edward, 79, of Oakdale, Collier Twp., died Wednesday, in St. Clair Hospital. He was born October 25, 1939, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Elias and Mary Barth Belajac. Mr. Belajac was a mover with Allied Van Lines and a member of the Oakdale VFW and the Oakdale American Legion and was a US Navy veteran. He enjoyed gardening and was a sports fan, especially for the Steelers. He was the most kind, caring and loving father, father-in-law and Pap-Pap in the whole world. I'll see you in my dreams. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Patricia A. Gregory Belajac of Oakdale; son, Edward (Elizabeth) Belajac, Jr. of Cecil Twp.; grandchildren, Brianna, Vanessa, Brandon, and Aiden Belajac. He is also survived by sisters, Ann Capan, Betty (Robert) Vodzak, Nini Dimirack, all of Pittsburgh; and best friends, Cathy and Mickey Szczepaniak and Katy Lane neighbors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, (724-693-2800), where funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.