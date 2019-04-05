Home

Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
EDWARD F. BELAJAC Sr.

EDWARD F. BELAJAC Sr. Obituary
BELAJAC EDWARD F., Sr.

Edward, 79, of Oakdale, Collier Twp., died Wednesday, in St. Clair Hospital. He was born October 25, 1939, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Elias and Mary Barth Belajac. Mr. Belajac was a mover with Allied Van Lines and a member of the Oakdale VFW and the Oakdale American Legion and was a US Navy veteran. He enjoyed gardening and was a sports fan, especially for the Steelers. He was the most kind, caring and loving father, father-in-law and Pap-Pap in the whole world. I'll see you in my dreams. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Patricia A. Gregory Belajac of Oakdale; son, Edward (Elizabeth) Belajac, Jr. of Cecil Twp.; grandchildren, Brianna, Vanessa, Brandon, and Aiden Belajac. He is also survived by sisters, Ann Capan, Betty (Robert) Vodzak, Nini Dimirack, all of Pittsburgh; and best friends, Cathy and Mickey Szczepaniak and Katy Lane neighbors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by nine brothers. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, (724-693-2800), where funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
