Edward F. Cahill, 92, of Stevens, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Mifflin Healthcare Center. He was the loving husband of 60-years to June R. (Robinson) Cahill until her passing in 2013 and the son of the late Morris J. and Nan "Anna" C. (Castor) Cahill. Edward was a WWII veteran, proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. He moved to Lancaster Co. in 1975, worked as a regional sales manager for the former Reading Railway System, then Conrail for 39 years. Edward was an avid reader and Steelers fan. He enjoyed playing golf and bowling at Berks Lanes. He was a devoted husband and loved his family. Edward is survived by three children, Mark E. Cahill of Stevens, Raymond F. Cahill, husband of Diane of Sinking Spring, and Beth Anne Sweigart wife of James of Reinholds; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Winifred Harmon, formerly of Cincinnati. He was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Jane Burry and Eleanor Niehaus. Viewing: Thursday, February 13th from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at GOOD SIPLER FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, INC., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. Prayer Service: 6:45 p.m. Interment the following day, Friday, February 14th at 11:30 a.m., Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa. Details and directions at www.goodfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , www.alz.org/
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020