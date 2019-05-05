FORNATARO EDWARD F.

Age 69, of Level Green passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Leo and Theresa Fornataro, and his Slovakian father Stefan Stvartak. Beloved husband of 49 years to Linda (Bennett) Fornataro; loving father of Lorie Cuccaro and her husband, Kenneth, and Rainey Ockas and her husband, Thomas; grandfather of Gerald P. Irwin III (Jessica Mattucci); great-grandfather of Gerald P. Irwin IV and Nora Rose Irwin; son in-law of Laura Bennett and the late Howard Bennett; brother of Thomas Fornataro (Donna), Frank Fornataro (Rachael), Renee Sartori, and Kimberly Allison; and his Slovakian Brothers, Milan (Helena), Pavel (Bozena) and Peter Stvartak; nephew of Joe Duran (Jean), and Margaret Figurova; brother in-law of Sonny Mitchell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Sunday 7-9 p.m. and Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 444 St. John St., Plum Boro. (Everyone please meet at the Church). Interment following in Plum Creek Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com