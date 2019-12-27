|
KONOP EDWARD F. "EDDIE"
Age 83, of Penn Hills, formerly of Lawrenceville, peacefully, as he was surrounded by his family, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years, of Mary Ann (Wysocki) Konop; loving father of Angela (Jeffrey) Schlegel, Linda (Joseph) Kelly and Edward A. Konop; cherished grampe of Joey Kelly, Nathan Konop and Joslin Kelly; son of the late John and Catherine Konop; brother of John (Patricia) Konop, the late Frank (Dorothy) Konop, Stanley (Kate) Konop and Henry (Gloria) Konop; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins. Ed was an Army veteran, a retired City of Pittsburgh Police Officer with 30 years of service and a member of the F.O.P. Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Parish on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
