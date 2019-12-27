Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
EDWARD KONOP
EDWARD KONOP
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Parish
EDWARD F. "EDDIE" KONOP


1936 - 2019
EDWARD F. "EDDIE" KONOP Obituary
KONOP EDWARD F. "EDDIE"

Age 83, of Penn Hills, formerly of Lawrenceville, peacefully, as he was surrounded by his family, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 50 years, of Mary Ann (Wysocki) Konop; loving father of Angela (Jeffrey) Schlegel, Linda (Joseph) Kelly and Edward A. Konop; cherished grampe of Joey Kelly, Nathan Konop and Joslin Kelly; son of the late John and Catherine Konop; brother of John (Patricia) Konop, the late Frank (Dorothy) Konop, Stanley (Kate) Konop and Henry (Gloria) Konop; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren and cousins. Ed was an Army veteran, a retired City of Pittsburgh Police Officer with 30 years of service and a member of the F.O.P. Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Parish on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
