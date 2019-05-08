|
WESTWOOD EDWARD F.
On May 7, 2019, age 85, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Mary F. Westwood; father of Catherine Britsch and her fiancé, Gene Nacey, Mary Ann (Edward) McCarty, Edward (Pamela) Westwood Jr., Susan (Sandy Kabay) Westwood, Cynthia (Steven Laslavich) Westwood; grandfather of Nicole (Robert Smith) Britsch, Adam Britsch, Ryan (Shannon) McCarty, Caitlin McCarty; great-grandfather of Dominic Britsch, Mina Smith, Ava Smith and Harper McCarty. Preceded in death by his siblings, Lauretta Turek and Thomas Westwood. Friends received Thursday, 1- 4 and 6 - 9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. Edward was a postal carrier for 44 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , .
