EDWARD F. YAUCH Jr.

Age 87, of Venetia, formerly of Scott Twp., on Friday, February 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine (Majer) Yauch; dear father of Elizabeth (Christopher) Duggan and Regina (Christopher) Henry; loving grandfather of Amanda Henry; brother of Robert Yauch and the late Dorothy Starr and Raymond Yauch. Mr. Yauch retired from United Airlines and was a longtime member of SS. Simon & Jude Church. Friends welcome Monday and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial SS. Simon & Jude Church Wednesday 10 a.m. If desired, memorial donations to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pgh., PA 15222. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
