|
|
ALO EDWARD G.
Age 58, of Richland Township, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born May 2, 1961 in Orange County, California he was the son of Edward J. and the late Isabelle (Taccone) Alo. He was married to Pamela McCafferty- Alo on June 1, 1985. For more than 20 years, Ed owned and operated Auto Service and Performance by Ed in Hampton Township. He is survived by his wife, Pam McCafferty-Alo; daughter, Melissa M. Alo; both of Richland Township; son, Edward R. Alo , of Crafton; siblings, Joseph Alo, of Rome, NY; Loretta Maloney, of Cranberry Township and Lisa Alo, of Freedom; father, Edward J. Alo; mother-in-law, Mary Alice McCafferty; sisters-in-law, Stacey Hanus, Erin Blussick, Megan McCafferty, Bridget Meier. He was preceded in death by his mother, Isabelle Taccone Alo and father-in-law, Richard McCafferty. Ed's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on February 17, 2020 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Road in Glenshaw. He will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in Glenshaw. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Ed's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020