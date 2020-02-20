|
|
BERRY EDWARD G.
Edward G. Berry, 82, of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on February 18, 2020 after a life that touched many along the way. He and his wife Ginny spent the majority of their lives together, having met in childhood and now married for over 63 years. Their bond as spouse, friend, caregiver, and true partner in everything is a model for his family. Through more good times than not, they raised six children, many of whom have children of their own. Ed was well known in the food service industry, having operated his own restaurant and becoming a top salesman for numerous meat companies, such as Arsenal Meats, Kahn's, Sugardale, and Miller's Meats. Ed enjoyed being a member of the Dormont Horseshoe Club, and in retirement volunteered at St. Clair Hospital, where he had many dear friends and was eager to talk to anyone with whom he met. He recently began to call bingo at the Bethel Park Community Center after doing the same at Pendale Towers where he lived previously. Ed represented all the goodness in people that we strive to find in ourselves. His family will recall his earlier days as a Scout leader, maker of the best pizza, gravy, Italian Christmas cookies and meatballs; but mostly he will be remembered as a hard worker, cherished husband, and great father who was always there when needed. Ed is the son of the late Edward H. and Anna DiPalma Berry. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Berry; and children, Connie (Tom) Hendrick, Michael (Allan), Greg (Debbie), Chris, Kathleen (Nick) Bielich, and Margaret (Matt) Skirpan; and twelve grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret (Wayne) Turner, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome THURSDAY 6-8 p.m. and FRIDAY 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Burial to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020