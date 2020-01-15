Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DUSS EDWARD G.

Age 92, of Shaler Twp., on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of 71 years to Jeanne C. Huber Duss; loving father of Darlene (John) Bottegal, James (Kathy) Duss and the late Edward A. Duss and Barbara J. Duss; proud grandfather of Jeana (Jeff) Cole, James (Alicia) Duss and Grant (Jamie) Duss; dear great-grandfather of Abigail and Samantha Cole and Addison and Blake Duss; brother of the late Albert Duss and Lillian Bookser. Ed enlisted in the Navy Seabees stationed in the Pacific during WWII. He loved serving the Shaler Twp. community as a police officer for 36 years, 25 as a Lieutenant. After retiring, he sat on the Shaler Twp. Board of Commissioners for 24 years. Shaler Township honored him by dedicating Duss Park on Friday Road in his name. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, O'Hara Twp., on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
