PENCO, JR. EDWARD G.

Age 65, of West View, passed away after a brief but courageous battle with cancer on Friday June 7, 2019. Beloved brother of Mark (Sandy) of Menomonee Falls, WI, Greg (Donna) of Erie, Mike (Lynne) of McCandless, Vince of McCandless, Julie (Michael) Barnes of McCandless, Lisa (Jim) Plants of Fayetteville, NC and Paula (Paul) Green of McCandless; stepson of Helen Penco of Rural Ridge; also survived by eight nieces, seven nephews; and eight great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward, Sr. and Edna Penco. Eddie worked at 7-Eleven in West View. He had a deep love of God and Jesus Christ and a reverence for the Blessed Mother. He was member of the St. Alexis bible study group. Family and friends received Tuesday 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA. 15090. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church, Ross Twp. Everyone please meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to People Concerned for the Unborn Child (PCUC) 3050 Pioneer Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15226 (www.pcuc.org).