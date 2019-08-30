|
|
POGEL EDWARD G.
Age 87, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, of West Deer. Beloved husband for 61 years of Mary C. (Peddicord) Pogel. Loving father of Edward (Angela) Pogel, Ronald (Lisa) Pogel, Jackie (Rich) Donato and the late Janet Ann Pogel. Proud grandfather of Brian (Ashley), Melissa (Brian), Matthew, Gabby, Maggie, Richie and Isabella. Great-grandfather of Laila, Audrey and Owen. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Burial in Mt. Royal Cemetery. Edward was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He loved Pittsburgh sports, puzzles, casinos, fishing, hunting, "drinking beer with his kids" and going to Florida in the warm weather. He especially loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by those who loved him. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019