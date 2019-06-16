|
|
ZAIN EDWARD G. "ED"
Age 69, on June 14, 2019, of Carrick. Son of the late Edward and Dorothy Zain; beloved brother of Nora Knupp (Phil) and William (Susan); uncle of Matthew (Marie) Knupp; and great-uncle of Liam Knupp. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, PA 15227, on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Where a funeral prayer will be held on Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Brentwood Library. Ed was an avid reader and spent numerous hours at the library. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019