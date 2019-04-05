|
GEIER EDWARD
Age 77, of McKees Rocks, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores (Masciola); loving father of Edward (Michelle), Louis (Sarah), Vikki (Michael) Richards; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother of Charlotte Sherrod, and the late Louis Geier (surviving wife Adele); also survived by nieces and nephews. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the VALERIAN F. SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019