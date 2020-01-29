|
|
BRANZEL EDWARD H.
Age 87, of Forest Hills, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 66 years to Emily Branzel; father of Christina Michaelson (Randy); grandfather of Neil Michaelson; brother of Donald (the late Frances) and the late Richard (surviving wife Marie); son of the late Edward F. and Louise Branzel; brother-in-law of the late Louis DeNillo (Cora), Samuel DeNillo (Joyce), and Linda Bucklew. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. An extraordinarily kind and loving man, Ed was always willing to help anyone. An outdoorsman, he also served his country as a Marine in the Korean War. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church on Friday 11 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Memorial gifts may be given to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 1840 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020