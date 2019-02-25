NOROIAN EDWARD HAGOP

Passed away on Thursday, January 24, 2019, in Canaan, Connecticut at the age of 91. Born in 1928 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to immigrant Armenian parents of modest means, Noroian rose to become a leading figure in the public health arena. After serving in the military post World War II and earning degrees in history from Long Island University (B.A.) and Columbia University (M.A.), Noroian became absorbed by the growing challenge of healthcare. A subsequent Master's Degree in Public Health from Yale University led to a series of hospital administrative positions and directorships, including at Hartford Hospital, University Hospital in Baltimore and Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. For approximately 15 years, he filled similar roles at Presbyterian-University Hospital in Pittsburgh and, as part of a collaborative effort helped to build the network of hospitals that went on to form the foundation of what is now known as UPMC. For most of that time, he and his family resided in Squirrel Hill.In 1978, Noroian was named Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Presbyterian Hospital, the teaching facility for Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. Later, he became President of PHRI/Presbyterian Health Resources, Inc., a hospital management and construction consulting company. And, from there, Noroian went on to become President of Professional Health Services, Inc., a cutting-edge healthcare consulting firm that specialized in assisting hospital management in turn-around situations in the U.S. and abroad. Family and friends alike found him worldly, witty, charming and knowledgeable—a lifelong avid and eclectic reader who, in retirement, often read a book a day. He never lost his love of history and constantly looked for opportunities to feed that passion. He also maintained a lifelong enthusiasm for travel, both for pleasure and in the role of speaker, delivering papers and talks on public health issues at teaching hospitals and professional conferences around the globe. He will be greatly missed…not just for his professional excellence, but also for his gracious humanity. His big smile, his love of laughter, his ready ear, his generosity and his gentlemanly ways have left an indelible imprint on those around him. Noroian is survived by his loving wife of more than 30 years, Jane Plasman; children, Cheryl, Deborah (and David) Brookes and Edward; brother, Richard (and Karen Braverman); grandchildren, Nicole and Edward (and Theya); and great-grandson, Edward. Donations in his memory may be made to: Armenian General Benevolent Union, 55 East 59th Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or Ancram Neighbors Helping Neighbors Association, P.O. Box 97, Ancramdale, NY 12503. Expressions of condolences to the Plasman and Noroian families can be mailed to: Plasman/Noroian Families, P.O. Box 102, Ancramdale, NY 12503.