HANNAN EDWARD

Age 84, formerly of Akron, Ohio, in Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He is survived by his children, Edward and Lori; and his sister, Margaret Hannan, RSM. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Anne Jackson. Ed is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special note of gratitude to his niece, Beth Anne Jackson, who lovingly took care of Ed during his final years. There will be a Funeral Mass in the Convent of the Sisters of Mercy on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in North Side Catholic Cemetery. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.