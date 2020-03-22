Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EDWARD HARRY APPLEBAUM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

APPLEBAUM EDWARD HARRY

APPLEBAUM EDWARD HARRY Age 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 19, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital, in his hometown of Mt. Lebanon. He was born January 20, 1945, in Uniontown, son of the late Max and Mildred Applebaum. He grew up and generally caused trouble around their family home in Crafton. He graduated from Carlynton High School ('62), studied and partied through West Virginia University ('66) and received his MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania ('68). He married Mel "Redhead" in 1967 and eventually settled in the suburbs of Detroit, Mich., where they had two children. He left his job at Ford Motor Credit in 1982 to move back to Pittsburgh and took over the family business, Carnegie Supply. He was a dedicated father who was involved with his children's school, athletic and entrepreneurial activities. He was known throughout the neighborhood for his uncanny ability to talk to anyone about anything – which would usually result in nightly walks turning into multi-hour events. He was an avid reader of everything non-fiction, a lifetime Steelers and Pirates fan, a complainer of all things political and a curator of corny dad jokes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Linda (Mizwa). He is survived by his wife, Mel, son, Benjamin, daughter, Maggie, four grandchildren, and sisters, Elaine and Karen, as well as his Miniature Schnauzer, Fritz. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Brain Trauma Foundation:https://www.braintrauma.org/donate. A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled in the future. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com



