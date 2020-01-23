|
CHIDSEY, IV EDWARD HART
Formerly of East McKeesport, age 77, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Son of the late John and Mae Chidsey; cherished brother of Sandra Chidsey Magaw of Swissvale; beloved uncle of Scott Chidsey Magaw. Ed served in the US Navy and most proud of his time on the USS Wasp, which participated in the recovery of numerous Gemini Spacecraft. As a government contractor, he worked on numerous projects, including the space shuttle Enterprise. His hobbies were American History and the restoration of antique firearms. Friends welcome in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, on Friday 2-3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the , 2835 E Carson St #200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020