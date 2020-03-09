ALO EDWARD J.

Age 90, of Cranberry Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp. Born on June 30, 1929, in Erie, he was the son of the late Joseph D. Alo and Lena Chimenti Alo. Ed proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. From 1958 until his retirement in 1992, he worked for U.S. Steel as a systems analyst. Ed was a faithful member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Twp. He was active in the Boy Scouts with his sons. He volunteered at Sherwood Oaks Retirement Community, helping in the computer center that he helped establish. In his free time, Ed enjoyed traveling, gardening and leatherworking. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Ed leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Olive Tiller Alo, whom he married on December 15, 2001; his children, Joseph A. (Rose) Alo of Central, NY, Loretta "Lori" Maloney and her husband, Joseph, of Cranberry Twp., and Lisa (Allison) Alo of Freedom; his grandchildren, Melissa, Cheryl, Eddie, Joey, Maggie, Mickey and Katie; his siblings, Robert (Nancy) Alo of Newark, CA, Edith Coccarelli of Erie, and Richard (Serafina) Alo of Houston, TX; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Isabel Taccone Alo, who passed away in 1997; and his son, Edward G. Alo, who passed away in 2020. Friends and family will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A private entombment will be held at Mt. Royal Cemetery in Glenshaw. Memorial donations may be made in Ed's honor to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church (at the address above), or to a . Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.