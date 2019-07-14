Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish in St. Basil Church
EDWARD J. BAUMGART Jr.

EDWARD J. BAUMGART Jr. Obituary
BAUMGART, JR. EDWARD J.

Age 67, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, of Tennessee, formerly of Finleyville. Beloved husband of 22 years to Debbie (Tkac) Baumgart; loving father of the late Andrew "Bummy" Baumgart; son of the late Edward J., Sr. and Marie (Meyer) Baumgart; stepson of the late Regina (Fogarty) Baumgart; brother of Bob "Butch" (Darlene) Baumgart, the late Mary Ann (survived by David) Ritter. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 Tuesday, July 16 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Basil Church at 10:30. If desired, family suggests contributions to a in Ed's memory. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
