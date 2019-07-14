|
|
BAUMGART, JR. EDWARD J.
Age 67, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, of Tennessee, formerly of Finleyville. Beloved husband of 22 years to Debbie (Tkac) Baumgart; loving father of the late Andrew "Bummy" Baumgart; son of the late Edward J., Sr. and Marie (Meyer) Baumgart; stepson of the late Regina (Fogarty) Baumgart; brother of Bob "Butch" (Darlene) Baumgart, the late Mary Ann (survived by David) Ritter. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 Tuesday, July 16 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish in St. Basil Church at 10:30. If desired, family suggests contributions to a in Ed's memory. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019