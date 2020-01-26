|
CICCONE EDWARD J.
Age 62, of Oakmont, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Kim Ciccone; loving father of Anthony (Sophia), and Alessandra Ciccone; brother of Vincent Ciccone, Kathleen (Rick) Young, and John (Mary) Ciccone; uncle of Giulietta Ciccone. Edward was an avid hockey player, hockey fan, and cyclist, but above all was a devoted husband and father. Family and friends will be received Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Avenue, Oakmont, PA 15139, where a Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020