GAMRAT EDWARD J. "ED"

Age 66, of Apollo, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. He was born October 27, 1952, in Munhall, a beloved son of Margaret (Belan) Gamrat and the late James Gamrat. Prior to retiring, Ed was employed as a union carpenter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going fishing and boating, shooting pool, and "Thirsty Thursdays". Ed will be greatly missed by his loving family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years, Betty (Dolby) Gamrat; mother, Margaret; brother, David Gamrat; and sister, Alberta Manrose. Ed was the loving father of seven stepchildren and their spouses. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews, all of whom he was very proud. Family and friends will be received from 2-7 p.m, Sunday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, (724) 468-1177. Funeral and committal services for Ed will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit:

