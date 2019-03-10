Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Monroeville United Methodist Church
219 Center Rd.
Monroeville, PA
EDWARD J. GASCOINE


EDWARD J. GASCOINE Obituary
GASCOINE EDWARD J.

Age 90, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Barbara Gascoine; loving father of James (Joyce) Gascoine, Jon (Bev) Gascoine, Bruce (Laurie) Gascoine; cherished grandfather of the late Matt, Marty (Jennifer), Evan (Kara), Jordan, Janel (Randall), Kelly, Allison, Kate, Sarah, and Michael; and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings, Margaret, Robert, and Harry. Edward served in the US Army, 45th Division, during the Korean War. He then graduated from University of Pittsburgh, and went on to successfully work as a financial manager for People's Gas.  Edward was a longtime member of Monroeville United Methodist Church, serving as a leader and teacher. He loved to travel, having been to 49 states, missing North Dakota, and also enjoyed gardening and reading. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, March 13 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m., at Monroeville United Methodist Church,  219 Center Rd., Monroeville. Interment to follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.  Memorial contributions may be made to the church in Ed's name.


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
