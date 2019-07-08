Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
EDWARD J. GMYS Jr.

EDWARD J. GMYS Jr. Obituary
GMYS, JR. EDWARD J.

Age 76, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Carlin); loving father of Edward J. (Daniel Casiano) Gmys, III, Michelle (Andy) Pichora, Melany (James) Herrmann and the late Brian (survived by Colleen) Gmys; proud grandfather of Derek, James and Maggie; son of the late Edward, Sr. and Stella (Zajac); brother of Evelyn Dressler and the late Florence Mace and Edna Gmys; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families. Ed loved to golf and was an avid bowler. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Wednesday from 2-8. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, Ed's family suggests contributions be sent to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or make a memorial gift online at www.PHAssociation.org  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 8, 2019
